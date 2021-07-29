UoH retains its position as top Indian university in 2021 Nature Index ranking

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) retained its position among top Indian universities in the Nature Index ranking released for this year.

The UoH has been ranked first among Indian Universities and 17th among all institutions in the academic sector. This index is an indicator of high-quality research in the natural and physical sciences (includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, and Physical Sciences).

The university stood in the top 20 for the past three years.

While expressing his delight at UoH’s continued presence at the top position among the Indian universities, newly-appointed vice-chancellor Prof BJ Rao said that the emphasis now has to be on acquiring such a rank globally.

Noting that UOH is a multidisciplinary university and as such we have to perform exceedingly well in all disciplines, Prof Rao said “the autonomy and funding bestowed on UoH as an IoE makes it absolutely necessary that we fulfill the mandate given to us by the Government of India – and this means benchmarking our performance, especially research publications, against the top 100 universities in the world, in the respective disciplines. This is what we will be doing in a time-bound manner. There is a lot of work ahead, but UoH is perfectly capable of achieving it”.

The rankings are based on the Nature Index data from “May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021”. The UoH received a count of 52 and a share of 13.37 under the academic sector.