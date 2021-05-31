UoH selected for prestigious European internationalization project

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Monday announced its selection for a prestigious European Commission Project called “Internationalization and Virtual Exchange: Borderless between European Union and Asian Countries”.

The project seeks to build capacities in each of the partner institutions to promote and improve access to its academic programmes for international students.

This seven-country initiative called the Harmony project involves institutions from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Bangladesh, Vietnam and India. From India, the Vellore Institute of Technology and the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies will also participate.

The share of the grant amount to the University is around Rs. 67 lakhs for three years of the project. The project, which was officially launched in January last, is being coordinated by Prof. N. Siva Kumar Director University of Hyderabad, Office of International Affairs along with his team members which includes Prof.Vinod Pavarala, Prof. J. Prabhakar Rao Prof. Aparna Rayaprol , Prof. R. Siva Prasad, and Dr. S .Shaji .

According to Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, being part of such a prestigious and extensive International project will help the University move towards its Institution of eminence goal. He expressed gratification at the University of Hyderabad being selected for the Harmony Project.