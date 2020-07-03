UoH startup comes up with physical distance monitoring tool

Hyderabad: Physical distancing and wearing face masks have been proven to be very effective measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Keeping a physical distance of six feet from other people can reduce the probability of transmitting the virus from an infected person to an uninfected one. Taking such precautions can save the necessity for isolation later from loved ones and family.

Maven Labs, a start-up firm based at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has come up with a tool called SudRz (Sanskrit, meaning – keen-sighted) developed under Project METIS (Medical Engineering Technology Industrial Strategy). This tool can monitor social distance in a location with large foot-falls by detecting whether the physical distance between people is at least six feet. The tool analyses real-time video streaming from cameras (eg. CCTV) and identifies physical distancing violations using Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm between all pairs of individuals. Distancing violations are conveyed, along with alarm features on the screen with individuals framed in a box. Cameras with IP enabled are sufficient to implement the system.

The tool has an added built-in feature for Facial Recognition using AI. Once an identification of a face is made with other identifying data such as passport number or employee number, contact less processing by remote facial recognition can be used for functions and locations such as selective entry into restricted areas, attendance monitoring, airports, and etc. This helps to ensure employee and public safety.