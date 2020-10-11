UoH students booked for anti-CAA protests

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have registered a case against 14 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for taking part in anti- CAA at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on February 21 this year.

The students who were made accused in the case have come to know about the case, after they received notices from the Raidurgam police station. The students have been asked to appear before the investigators.

In wake of Nation wide lockdown, many students have left for their native places. The students named in the FIR belong to different states like Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Bihar.

On February 21, this yeara protest was organized against the CAA-NRC in which many students from various organizations and from UoH had participated in the protest.In a suo-moto case the SI of Raidurgam police station, Muraleedhar, has filed a complaint against the UoH students.

In the FIR the Police alleged that the students did not take permission for the rally either from MANUU nor from the police.