UP: Agra doctor killed inside home, kids injured; 1 held

Agra: A 38-year-old dentist was allegedly strangled to death here on Friday while the perpetrator was arrested within five hours of committing the crime, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Nisha Singhal’s eight-year-old daughter and four-year-old son too were injured after being attacked with a knife by the accused identified as Shubham Pathak, they said.

Pathak, who had robbed Singhal’s house, was caught following an encounter at Kalindi Vihar area. He was shot in the leg, a police officer said, adding that the stolen cash and jewellery was seized from him.

According to police, Pathak gained entry into Singhal’s house in Kaveri Kunj Colony in Kamanagar on the pretext of recharging a TV set-top box.

He was identified after the police analysed footage retrieved from a CCTV camera installed in front of the house.

Inspector-General of Police A Satish Ganesh said that immediately after the murder, police teams were formed to crack the case and Pathak was arrested.

Prima facie, it appears that the accused has executed the murder. Police is collecting evidence against him and legal action will be taken, an officer said.

Source: PTI

