UP Assembly elections: AIMIM likely to contest in 100 seats

Lucknow: Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to field candidates in 100 seats in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier joined hands with Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is leading the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM), to fight the UP elections. BSM comprises of nine small parties.

According to a report published in the Times of India, while BSM is leaving no stone unturned to get the support from other OBC, Dalit, and minority leaders-led parties, BJP is trying to woo back Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) into the saffron alliance.

It may be mentioned that Rajbhar was part of the BJP government. He has also served as state minister before leaving the alliance over differences.

Meanwhile, AIMIM UP state president Shaukath Ali said that the party is working hard to contest in at least 100 seats. However, the final decision will be taken by the national president of AIMIM, he added.

In the recently held Zilla Panchayat elections, the party has won 24 seats.

Speaking about the upcoming assembly elections in the state, an analyst said that AIMIM’s entry will result in the division of Muslim votes. It will help the saffron party in the elections.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats, out of which, BJP occupies 306 seats whereas, the main opposition in the state SP has 49 seats.