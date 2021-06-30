UP: BJP MLA calls Asaduddin Owaisi political terrorist’

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 30th June 2021 2:10 pm IST
Ballia (UP): BJP’s Bairia MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has called AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi a political terrorist and accused him of trying to instigate and break the society.

Referring to the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP MLA said President’s rule may be imposed in the state.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Bairia on Tuesday, Singh said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader will have faith in India’s secularism till Hindus are in majority.

Owaisi is a political terrorist. It is his intention to instigate and break the society, Singh said.

The BJP MLA further said West Bengal was going the Jammu and Kashmir way and the central government was monitoring the situation there.

It is possible that President’s rule may be imposed in West Bengal, he said.

