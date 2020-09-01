UP: Buffalo goes wild, attacks inspector; video goes viral

Bareilly: A stray buffalo went on a rampage inside Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh leaving cops and several onlookers running for cover. It attacked an inspector leaving him injured. He was treated in a hospital.

The animal ran amok a police station in Sambhal on Sunday. Besides injuring a cop, the animal damaged several vehicles and caused mayhem in the area. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

After an hour-long struggle, a large number of people who gathered at the spot and cops together managed to drive the buffalo away from its premises.

The video which went viral shows a huge buffalo ramming into a cop’s bike as soon as it enters police station. It dragged the cop for a few metres. The injured cop has been identified as inspector Shiv Pratap Singh.

The police station officials have no idea where the huge buffalo came from and how it managed to enter the police station’s premises.