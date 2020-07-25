UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today

Posted By Qayam Published: 25th July 2020 9:26 am IST
yogi adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Saturday (today) to review preparations for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the construction of Lord Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone( bhoomi pujan ) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week.

In March this year, the ‘Ram Lalla’ idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises till the completion of the construction of Ram temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Prime Minister had on February 5 announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Source: ANI
