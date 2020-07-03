UP CM stresses need for research centre on coronavirus

By Qayam Published: July 03, 2020, 9:56 am IST
yogi adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for an advanced centre for research on coronavirus and directed officials to submit a workplan for it.

The CM also asked officials to consult the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute; King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow; in this regard.

The CM gave the directions while speaking during a presentation for the establishment of a research centre here.

In view of the requirement in the present times as well as that in future, there is a need of a high-level research institute of BSL-4 level in the state, the CM said, adding that tackling a virus or infection has always been a challenge.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close