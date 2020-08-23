UP Congress orders probe into ‘extortion video’

Lucknow, Aug 23 : The Congress’ Uttar Pradesh unit has ordered a probe after two videos, including one of a purported extortion bid, involving party leaders in Agra, went viral on the social media.

Congress state chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu ordered a probe after the videos went viral.

Agra district President Manoj Dixit and General Secretary Shahid Ahmed had resigned late on Saturday night. After submitting her resignation, Dixit said it was a conspiracy against her.

In one of the videos, Dixit is allegedly seen asking an unidentified person for an initial payment of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh monthly for not protesting further against Torrent Power Ltd, a private corporation which is the franchisee of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) for power distribution in Agra.

In the second video, Shahid Ahmed was seen purportedly acknowledging that he had colluded with another party man to trap Dixit.

Torrent Power Ltd has distanced itself from the controversy.

“Torrent Power Ltd has nothing to do with this video or contents therein. No one was asked to represent us, nor any one had discussed the matter on our behalf as shown in the video,” said Bhupinder Singh, the public relations officer for Torrent Power Ltd.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.