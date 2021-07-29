UP couple found murdered, infant spared

The bodies of husband and wife were found on separate cots with their throats slit. Their son was found lying on the ground, unharmed.

By IANS|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 29th July 2021 1:32 pm IST
UP couple found murdered, infant spared
Representative Image

Prayagraj: A couple was found murdered at their residence while their ten-month-old son was spared by the killers.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Mani Ka Pura Mazra village.

Superintendent of Police (Trans Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal told reporters that the bodies of the couple, lying in a pool of blood, were spotted by their brothers who informed the police.

MS Education Academy

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. He added that police have begun probing the case.

Senior police officials including forensic experts rushed to the spot and carried out investigations.

The deceased have been identified as Dev Ranjan, 30, and his wife Ranjana, 28.

The bodies of husband and wife were found on separate cots with their throats slit. Their son was found lying on the ground, unharmed.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the motive behind the killing is still unknown.

Further investigations are underway, the police said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button