UP deputy CM gives 30-month salary for Ram temple

By IANS|   Published: 24th January 2021 9:47 am IST
UP deputy CM gives 30-month salary for Ram temple

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 24 : Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, has handed over his 30-month salary for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The amount was handed over to the general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and member Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Maurya said, “I am a Ram devotee first and the deputy chief minister of the state later.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 1.10 crore on behalf of PWD employees of the state for the temple construction.

He said, “The cooperation of the entire nation is being sought for the construction of Ram temple as five generations have sacrificed their lives in the temple movement. In such a situation, this cooperation is being taken from everyone.”

READ:  Malinga among seven players released by Mumbai Indians

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 24th January 2021 9:47 am IST
Back to top button