UP: Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized, one held

Maharajganj: In a major breakthrough, the officials of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police arrested a man on the Indian side of the India-Nepal border at Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district for the possession of heroin worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

SSB and police were patrolling the India-Nepal border when a suspicious man was heading from India to Nepal near the Shyamkat garden, informed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nivesh Katiyar.

The man who has been identified as Mohammed Intakam was then intercepted by the officers, and when he tried to escape, he was chased and detained. When the soldiers frisked the man, 107 grams of heroin was recovered from him.

Source: ANI