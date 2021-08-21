UP elections: BJP may highlight Taliban issue during campaign

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in India could play the Taliban card for its electoral gains in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP’s politics is based on Hindutva. The party strategists believe that the unrest in Afghanistan will bolster its political campaign.

Sources in the party feel that the situation in Afghanistan can be exploited in the poll-bound states to a larger effect.

A couple of days ago, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh Chief Swatantra Dev said that the admirers of terrorists should know who is their Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

This statement was directed at the Samajwadi Party Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq after he compared the Taliban grabbing of power with India’s freedom movement. Later, Barq clarified that he was misreported.

While in the Assembly session, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hit out at the leaders for their support to the Taliban. He said that despite the harsh treatment towards women and children, some people still support the Taliban.

With the UP government coming under fire due to its mishandling of the second COVID-19 wave, the BJP strategists believe that the failures of the Yogi Adityanath government could be covered by shifting the focus towards the brutality of the Taliban rule.

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao tweeted on his account “How women are treated under Taliban rule is the touchstone”. “Hope, all Indians irrespective of the denomination they belong to have consensus on this.”