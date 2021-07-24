UP elections: Owaisi’s MIM says alliance with SP possible on one condition

Lucknow: Amid fast-paced political development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh general elections early next year, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief in the state said that the party is ready for an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on one condition.

As quoted by Hindustan, Uttar Pradesh’s AIMIM president Shaukat Ali said that an alliance with SP is possible if SP agrees to make a Muslim MLA from the Morcha deputy chief minister.

AIMIM is currently a part of Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha which has smaller parties like Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party, Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party, Janata Kranti Party (R) and Rashtra Uday Party as constituents. AIMIM announced that it will contest 100 seats in the assembly elections.

“If Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be stopped, the Bhagidari Morcha will have to fight assembly elections along with SP ad Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP),” Ali was quoted as saying by Hindustan.

This will help consolidate the 20 per cent Muslim votes in the state, he added.

Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP reiterated that they were open to any alliance to defeat BJP in the ensuing UP elections. “The best person to talk about alliances is Om Prakash Rajbhar,” Owaisi had said.