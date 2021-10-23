UP: Faizabad railway junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has approved the renaming of Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt. This comes after almost three years when the UP government formally renamed the Faizabad division as Ayodhya division.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office official Twitter handle tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt.”

This isn’t the first time that the Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken a name-changing exercise. Earlier, in June 2018, the UP government renamed a century-old Mughalsarai railway station after RSS ideologue to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, and in October 2018, Allahabad city was renamed as Prayagraj.

Recently the UP government has sent a proposal to the central government for renaming Jhansi Railway Station as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station.