UP farmer killed after selling land for Rs 3.4 Cr

By IANS|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Updated: 29th August 2021 1:12 pm IST
Lucknow: An elderly farmer, who had recently sold his land for Rs 3.4 crore, was found murdered at his house in the Chinhat area in the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Gopi Kashyap, 75, was found dead on Saturday by his daughter Ritu who was staying with him.

He had injuries on his head and strangulation marks on his throat.

The daughter Ritu lodged a complaint with the police.

Ritu’s other two sisters Munni and Sunita are married. Munni lives with her husband Munna in the same area while Sunita and her husband Ram Saran live in Barabanki.

The police have detained two maternal grandsons of the deceased — Jai Singh and Shiv Singh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) East, Qasim Abidi said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that Gopi had sold his ancestral land to a resident of Lalulai for Rs 3.4 crore and had got Rs 40 lakh as advance. However, the family started staking claim on the money.”

The ADCP said that both Ram Saran and Munna (husbands of her sisters) also used to fight over their share in the sale proceeds.

