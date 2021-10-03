UP: Fight over burnt ‘chapati’ turns fatal for customer

Sambhal: In a shocking incident, a cook beat a customer to death after he accused the former of serving overdone and burnt ‘chapatis’.

The incident took place on Friday and the cook was arrested on Saturday. He has confessed to the crime.

The victim, Khempal, was a transporter and he had ordered food from a dhaba located near his shop.

When he opened the food, a few chapatis (flatbread) were overdone and burnt.

Khempal went across to the dhaba and had an argument with the cook Anil.

Angry over this, Anil later went to Khempal’s shop and hit him multiple times on the head. Khempal died on the spot.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said, “The cook allegedly went to the transporter’s shop later at night while he was asleep and attacked him multiple times on the head with a wooden stick. We have gathered CCTV footage which confirmed the incident. The accused was later arrested.”

The SP said that during interrogation, Anil confessed attacking the transporter in a fit of rage, and said that the transporter had argued and misbehaved with him.