UP: Five members from a family die while saving a calf

Lucknow: Five members of a family died while trying to save a calf which fell into a well in Raja Mohalla under City Kotwali police station area in Gonda district on Tuesday.

Their bodies were recovered from the well by police and fire brigade personnel. The calf was rescued

District magistrate Nitin Bansal told reporters that the calf had fallen into a well which was near a temple and was lying motionless.

“One of the family members jumped into the well to rescue the calf. To pull him out, another member jumped in and later when there was no information about the duo, another member went inside. Likewise, two more members jumped into the well,” said the police.

Soon, villagers heard screams from the well and informed the police for help. The firemen and the cops were able to retrieve the bodies in an operation that lasted for two hours.