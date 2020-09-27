UP govt to spend Rs 10.5 crore on setting up a drug store in Shamli

The drug store will be for the benefit of people

By MansoorUpdated: 27th September 2020 4:25 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh government will spend Rs 10.5 crore to set up a drug store in Shamli district, state minister Suresh Rana said.

Talking to reporters in Shamli on Saturday, the sugarcane development minister said the state health department has set up L 1 and L 2 hospitals with 100 beds each in the district.

He said 14 ventilators have been provided to both the hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Source: PTI

