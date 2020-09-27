UP: Labourer buried under sand mound, dies

Banda: A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday.

During illegal mining at Risaura-Pandadev village, Gora Dhobi (32) was buried under a mound of sand and was seriously injured, he said.

He succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, the officer added.

Angry relatives of the deceased blocked a road in protest on Sunday morning.

The police officer said a case has been registered against the owner and driver of the tractor-trailer, which was being used in the mining.

