UP man booked for announcing reward of Rs 51 lakh for killing Naveen

Days after violence in Bengaluru over an alleged defamatory post on social media, a bounty of Rs 51 lakh was announced by UP’s Meerut-based Muslim leader Shahzeb Rizvi on the head of Naveen, the relative of Karnataka Congress’ Dalit MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Muthy, for posting the ‘blasphemous’ content.
Rizvi released a video where he is seen condemning the comments on Prophet Mohammad by Naveen on Facebook and announcing a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh for “anyone who brings the head of” Naveen.
Rizvi also asked members of the Muslim community to contribute money for the bounty.
Rizvi is a resident of Rasulpur village under Phalauda police station in Meerut. He was earlier a member of the Samajwadi party but at present he is not associated with the party, as per reports.
According to the reports, after the video went viral on social media, Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni took cognizance of the video and ordered a probe into the matter.
A case was registered late night on 13 August by the Meerut police at Phalauda police station. Rizvi has been booked under IPC sections 153 (A) and 505 (2).