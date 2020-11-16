UP: Man charred to death after being trapped inside car

Muzaffarnagar: A car driver was charred to death when his vehicle caught fire after crashing into a bus on Karnal-Meerut highway in Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The driver was trapped in his car on the highway near Jhinjhana town following the accident, they said.

Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar said the incident took place when a crane carrying the minibus collided with the car that led to the fire.

The deceased driver has not yet been identified and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The crane driver is absconding and police are searching for him.

