UP: Man killed 18-year-old Muslim wife for insisting to eat meat

A Hindu man was arrested on Sunday after he murdered his 18-year-old Muslim wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Banti Khera village.

Police arrested Husband Ashu s/o Ajit.



The girl realized that she was trapped because of which she used to fight with her husband.

According to police, the incident took place on March 21. Naima wanted to have non-vegetarian food which was objected to by her husband Ajit.

“The couple had a heated argument and Naima threatened to leave the house. In a fit of rage, Ajit murdered Naima and dumped her body at a nearby well. He tried to eradicate the evidence by sprinkling salt over the body,” police said.

Ajit was arrested on April 2. Further investigations are on.