UP: Man killed 18-year-old Muslim wife for insisting to eat meat

According to police the victim, a Muslim woman, wanted to have non-vegetarian food which was objected to by her Hindu husband.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd April 2023 9:30 pm IST
Naima was killed by her Hindu husband after she insisted of eating non-vegetarian food

A Hindu man was arrested on Sunday after he murdered his 18-year-old Muslim wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Banti Khera village.

According to police, the incident took place on March 21. Naima wanted to have non-vegetarian food which was objected to by her husband Ajit.

Also Read
Telangana: Wife smothers husband to death; gets life sentence

“The couple had a heated argument and Naima threatened to leave the house. In a fit of rage, Ajit murdered Naima and dumped her body at a nearby well. He tried to eradicate the evidence by sprinkling salt over the body,” police said.

MS Education Academy

Ajit was arrested on April 2. Further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd April 2023 9:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button