UP: Man killed 18-year-old Muslim wife for insisting to eat meat

A Hindu man was arrested on Sunday after he murdered his 18-year-old Muslim wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Banti Khera village.
According to police, the incident took place on March 21. Naima wanted to have non-vegetarian food which was objected to by her husband Ajit.
“The couple had a heated argument and Naima threatened to leave the house. In a fit of rage, Ajit murdered Naima and dumped her body at a nearby well. He tried to eradicate the evidence by sprinkling salt over the body,” police said.
Ajit was arrested on April 2. Further investigations are on.