UP: Man killed over dispute about drug consumption

MansoorUpdated: 15th November 2020 4:37 pm IST

Fatehpur: A 30-year-old man has been killed allegedly by two people after an argument over the quantity of drugs being consumed by him in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Both the accused were arrested.

“On Saturday morning, the body of a youth was found in Abu Nagar locality. He was identified as Sheebu (30). Sheebu’s mother has lodged a complaint against two addicted associates – Mustaq and Sameer – accusing them of killing his son.”

SHO of Kotwali police station Ravindra Srivastava said

Srivastava added that both men were interrogated and they admitted to killing Sheebu while they were under the influence of drugs.

The addicts used to consume smack. Sheebu used to consume 7 grams of smack, while the others used to consume 5 grams,” the SHO said.

There was a dispute over-consuming the narcotics. So, Mustaq and Sameer hit Sheebu with a massive stone killing him on the spot, he added.

Source: PTI

