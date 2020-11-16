UP man lynched for relieving in public

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 16 : A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by four men in Bahraich district for relieving in public.

The incident took place in Khairi Dikoli village late Sunday following which three people were detained.

According to reports, Sohel was answering nature’s call in front of his uncle’s house. His neighbours — Ram Moorat, Aatma Ram, Rampal, Sanehi and Manjeet — objected to it and attacked him with sticks.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, said that Suhail was seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased’s uncle, Chintaram, has lodged a complaint on basis of which a case has been registered, Mishra said.

He further said Ram Moorat, Sanehi and Manjeet have been detained and efforts were being made to nab the remaining accused.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.