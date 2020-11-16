UP man lynched for relieving in public

News Desk 1Updated: 16th November 2020 2:24 pm IST
UP man lynched for relieving in public

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 16 : A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by four men in Bahraich district for relieving in public.

The incident took place in Khairi Dikoli village late Sunday following which three people were detained.

According to reports, Sohel was answering nature’s call in front of his uncle’s house. His neighbours — Ram Moorat, Aatma Ram, Rampal, Sanehi and Manjeet — objected to it and attacked him with sticks.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, said that Suhail was seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased’s uncle, Chintaram, has lodged a complaint on basis of which a case has been registered, Mishra said.

READ:  5,800 SHGs from Mahabubnagar enter World Book of Records

He further said Ram Moorat, Sanehi and Manjeet have been detained and efforts were being made to nab the remaining accused.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 16th November 2020 2:24 pm IST
Back to top button