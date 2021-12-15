UP: Man marries sister to avail money given by CM marriage scheme

Published: 15th December 2021
Representative image

In a strange incident at Tundla in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man married his own sister on December 11 to obtain money from the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana scheme, under which weddings are conducted by the social welfare department.

It is reported that the mass wedding scheme accords Rs 35,000 for each wedding other than the household gifts given to them. According to the scheme details, Rs 20,000 is deposited in the brides’ bank account and gifts worth 10,000 rupees are also given.

The unconventional wedding came to light when the villagers identified the married couple as brother and sister.

As reported by various media outlets, The incident took place during an event which was organised in the premises of the Tundla Block Development Office in which 51 other couples were also married.

The Block Development Officer of Tundla, Naresh Kumar said that action will be taken against the people involved. An FIR has also been registered against the brother whose Aadhar card is being verified currently.

