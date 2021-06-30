UP man threatens to blow up police stations if roads not repaired

The officer said that initially, a case was registered in this regard against unidentified person(s) but later the police identified the accused.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th June 2021 4:14 pm IST
UP man threatens to blow up police stations if roads not repaired
Representative Image Photo: IANS

Jaunpur: In a bizarre incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up two police stations because the roads in his area had not been repaired.

The man, identified as Laxmi Kant Dubey, said that he would blow up two police stations if roads between Rampur and Kathvatia were not repaired by October.

Superintendent of Police(SP) Ajay Kumar Sahni said that the accused put up notices on the boards of Rampur and Sureri police stations with his threats.

Dubey was arrested on Tuesday.

