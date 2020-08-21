UP: Medical officer held for killing woman doctor

By Nihad Amani Published: 21st August 2020 1:12 pm IST
Agra: A medical officer was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district for allegedly killing a 26-year-old woman doctor of the S N Medical College in Agra, officials said on Thursday.

Yogita Gautam’s body was found with injury marks along an isolated road stretch in Agra’s Dauki area on Wednesday morning and her identity was ascertained in the evening, the officials said.

Accused Vivek Tiwari, who was a senior of Gautam at their medical school in Moradabad, had been harassing her and allegedly putting pressure on her to marry him, according to the officials.

Tiwari, aged around 30, has also confessed to killing the doctor, with whom he claimed a relationship of seven years, after a heated argument on Tuesday evening, according to a purported video that surfaced on social media.

“Dr Yogita Gautam, pursuing MD at the S N Medical College here, went missing on Tuesday and her mobile phone was not reachable after which her family approached the local police station and an FIR was lodged, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Babloo Kumar said.

“The family alleged in the complaint that Dr Vivek Tiwari, currently medical officer at Jalaun Medical College, would often call her, harass and threaten her,” Kumar said.

He said the Agra Police tied up with their counterparts in Jalaun district, leading to the arrest of the accused doctor.

Kumar said there were visible injury marks on Gautam’s head and neck, and other “struggle marks” which have been recorded.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding that the accused was being interrogated and all facts of the case would be unveiled soon.

In a video clip, Tiwari purportedly stated that he had come to meet Gautam from Jalaun on Tuesday and both were sitting inside his car around 6.30 pm when a heated argument ensued between them.

“I strangled her but when I realised she has not died, I used a knife, which I usually keep in my car, to attack her on the head,” Tiwari said.

He said he later dumped the body in an isolated area and covered it up with woods before leaving the spot.

The case is lodged at the MM Gate police station and further proceedings were being carried out in the case, according to the officials.

Source: PTI
