UP minister hits back at Mayawati

Lucknow, Oct 1 : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has slammed BSP president Mayawati for attacking the state government on Hathras and Balrampur incidents.

UP minister and government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh said that when Mayawati was Chief Minister, more than 1,000 Dalits had been killed.

“The opposition is now trying to derive political mileage over the Hathras incident. Congress leaders are going to Hathras but they do not go to Rajasthan when similar incidents take place,” he said.

Singh further said that crime against women had reduced in UP and incidents of rape had also recorded a decline in the Yogi Adityanath regime.

“The opposition is trying to regain its lost ground in and are making issues unnecessarily,” he said.

The minister further said that the SIT was investigating the Hathras incident and the opposition should wait for the report.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.