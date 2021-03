UP Minister objects to high-volume loudspeakers in mosques

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has sent a letter to the Ballia district magistrate, saying the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to the court orders since he is facing difficulty in discharging his duties.

“Namaz is offered five times in a day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja (worship) and discharging government duties,” Shukla said in the letter, referring to the Kajipura Madina Masjid in his constituency.

Shukla said there are a number of schools in the vicinity of the mosque and the ‘azaan’ hampers their studies.

“Religious publicity takes place through loudspeakers. Information regarding donations for the construction of mosques is disseminated in an extremely loud volume. This has an adverse impact on students, elder citizens and the health of patients. The common public is facing extreme noise pollution,” he said.

He said the volume of loudspeakers at the mosques in Ballia should be fixed according to orders of the Allahabad High Court while unnecessary ones should be removed.

Similar complaint by Allahabad University VC

The objection to the loudspeaker volume by the Uttar Pradesh minister came days after a similar complaint was made by Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Prof. Sangita Srivastava.

Srivastava had complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early everyday due to ‘azaan’ on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action. Srivastava had also said the sleep disruption leads to headache through the day, impacting her work.

Asserting that she is not against any religion, the vice chancellor had suggested that it can be recited even without a loudspeaker so that it does not cause discomfort to others.

She had also referred to an Allahabad High Court order in this regard, requesting the district magistrate to take prompt action in the matter.