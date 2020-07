UP Minister paints his colony saffron, faces flak.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta has found a new way to popularise his party and its ideology. He has got an entire block of houses painted saffron in Bahadurganj area.

The thing though has not gone down well with two residents of the area, who have complained of the police. They have stated that a person close to the government has forcibly got their houses painted saffron.

The state minister, sources said though born in April, celebrates his ‘second birthday’ in July after he survived a bomb attack in July 2010. The Minister said that the complaints were at the behest of the Samajwadi Party leaders that people were complaining.

One of the complainant Ravi Gupta, a retired official, said that some unidentified people started painting the houses saffron and when he objected to it, they ignored his protests.

The Minister said: “There are some people who do not like development and beautification drive that I have started. Some of the houses have idols of Gods painted on them, and the non-believers are objecting.”

Source: IANS