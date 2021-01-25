UP: Minor boy booked under ‘love jihad’ law, sent to juvenile home

By Bhavya Singh|   Updated: 25th January 2021 4:37 pm IST
Odisha man arrested for manufacturing fake Covid-19 vaccine
Representative image

Ghazipur: A 17-year-old boy has been booked under the newly promulgated anti-conversion law in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. This is the first case where a minor has been arrested under this law. 

He was accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The police found both of them on Friday, after which the boy was arrested. A case under the anti-conversion law was registered along with section 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction with intent to marry) and section 120 B (criminal conspiracy). 

The boy was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and was sent to a protection home whereas the girl’s statement before the magistrate is yet to be examined. 

Also Read
UP’s ‘love jihad’ law denies dignity of choice, targets only Muslims

According to the Indian Express, the girl had gone to the market when she was seen getting into a car with the boy, who belongs to the neighbouring village. Her family was informed by a neighbour after which her mother lodged a complaint against the boy and two of his friends. 

READ:  Cavalcades of tractors from Punjab, Haryana set out for R-Day tractor parade

The Anti-Conversion Law has been recently passed by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The law has received a significant amount of criticism for being anti-choice, and for being a right-wing agenda to further the unproven “love-jihad” theory, and for attacking Muslims.

Also Read
No ‘love jihad’: Woman’s father stood firm as Hindutva mob tried to disrupt wedding in UP

A number of false cases have come to notice where the police have arrested Muslim men and later realised that there was no case of “love-jihad”. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Bhavya Singh|   Updated: 25th January 2021 4:37 pm IST
Back to top button