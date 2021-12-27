UP: Minor Muslim girl abducted, raped, and murdered in Moradabad

The body of a minor Muslim girl was found in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pardesh, four days after a missing report was filed by the family. The police and postmortem reports confirmed that the girl was abducted, raped, and murdered.

The body of the seven-year-old girl, the daughter of a vegetable seller, was found by a farmer in Moradabad’s Kanth, on Friday, after he followed a foul smell, emanating from the area.

The girl reportedly went missing on December 22 from outside her house, when she went out to play. The family registered a complaint on Wednesday evening, after being unable to locate her, reported the Times of India.

Despite two teams being deployed in the search, the girl was nowhere to be found. Her body was discovered on December 24, only two kilometres away from her residence.

Circle officer, Kanth circle, Mahesh Gautam said that a case of rape, abduction, and murder under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered. “Our teams have completed the investigation and very soon the culprit will be behind the bars,” he added.

The girl was the youngest of three siblings and belonged to a minority community.

“I searched everywhere for my daughter but couldn’t find her. After two sleepless nights, I got to know that her body was found in a sugarcane field. I want justice for my daughter,” said the victim’s helpless mother, to TOI.

Several political leaders including Samajwadi Party, Moradabad MP, Dr. ST Hassan, Coordinator of All India Minority Congress, Ahmed Khan and, Congress district president, Aslam Khursheed, expressed their grief and demanded swift and stringent action against the culprits, threatening consequences otherwise.

(With Inputs from PTI)