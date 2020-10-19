UP: Minor raped in car bearing ‘BJP Goraksha Samiti’ sticker, BJP’s flag

Meerut: A 15-year-old girl on her way to the college on her scooty for Judo practice raped by her senior inside a car bearing a sticker of ‘BJP Goraksha Samiti ‘ and also BJP’s flag in TP Nagar area of district Meerut on Friday.

Accused Pulkit Saini was the girls senior in his judo classes, and was 20 years-old. After the calss the boy offered the girl a drive to the college as they were also college mates. The victim unaware of his plans had agreed to him. After which, the accused diverted his way from college to an isolated places and raped her in the car. Pulkit also threaten the girl, to keep her mouth shut.

When the girl retuened home she narrated the incident to her parents, who in the state of shock were quite until the girl fell very sick, in the late hours. After which, the girl was admitted to a hospital, where the parents disclosed the matter with the hospital and police.

However, the accused is arrested on the complaint of the girl’s father and a case of rape has been registered against him at the TP Nagar police station.

“On the basis of the FIR lodged by the father of victim girl, a minor, police have arrested accused Pulkit Saini late night on Saturday,” said Dinesh Kumar, SHO of TP Nagar police station.

Also, a team of forensic experts visited the spot and collected pieces of evidence from there including the car in which the incident reportedly occurred, he added.

The car, in which the victim was allegedly raped, is having a BJP flag and a sticker of the party’s Goraksha Samiti. Sources claim that Pulkit was actively involved in activities related to Goraksha (cow protection).

City President of BJP Mukesh Singhal, however, said that Pulkit has nothing to do with the BJP. He said that the accused was using the party flag and sticker of Goraksha Samiti fraudulently.