UP: Muslim youths help cremate 60-year-old Hindu man who died of COVID-19

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 4th May 2021 5:10 pm IST
(Representative Image) New Delhi: A Muslim man helps in cremation of his friend's relative who died at his residence, at Old Seemapuri Cremation Grounds in New Delhi , Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Balrampur: A group of Muslim youth helped cremate a 60-year-old Hindu man, who died of COVID-19 here, as his family members were hesitant to go ahead with the ritual for fear of contracting the disease.

Mukund Mohan Pandey (60) died on Monday but his family members were hesitating on his cremation as his elder brother, Lalit Pandey, too succumbed to the virus on April 30, local people said.

Nagar Palika chairman Shaban Ali said when he came to know about this, he had some of his friends, Tariq, Anas, Guddu and Shafiq, make all the arrangements and take the body to the cremation ground.

After the arrangements were made, Pandey’s son consigned him to flames, Ali added.

