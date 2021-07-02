UP police raid poet Munawwar Rana’s house late night to arrest his son

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh and Rae Bareli police on late Thursday night raided Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s house in Lucknow, reports said.

In a video posted by Munawwar Rana’s daughter Fauzia, several police officers can be seen and she can be heard accusing the police officers for entering the house without ‘permission’.

“How did you even get in? Is this a way to enter someone’s house? There are females in this house,” the poet’s daughter can be heard saying.

Up police ka atank raat Hamare ghr pe pic.twitter.com/7roZHtSHOp — Fauzia Rana official (@FauziaRana2) July 2, 2021

The cops had forced Munawwar to sit outside while the searches were on, Aaj Tak quoted Fauzia as saying. She also called the police ‘government-sponsored hooligans’ and claimed that the officials denied the entry of media persons and her lawyers into her house.

Reports said that the team of police arrived in connection with the investigation of the firing on Rana’s son Tabrez. A few days ago, Tabrez Rana had a narrow escape in a firing that occurred in Rae Bareli due to a propert-related dispute.

FIR in this case was registered on June 28.

However, sources said that the police suspect Tabrez carried out the entire incident in a sponsored manner to implicate the other side in the property dispute.

Tabrez Rana was not found at the poet’s house in the midnight raid, reports said.