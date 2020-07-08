UP records highest 1-day spike in corona cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported the highest single-day spike in the corona cases with the number of new cases reaching 1,346 till late on Tuesday night.

The maximum number of cases was reported in Lucknow at 196. The second-highest number of cases was in Ghaziabad at 149 followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar district with 115 cases.

The official spokesman said that 518 patients have been declared recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of discharged cases to 19,627 in Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of deaths related to corona in the state has touched 827, with 18 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the data released by the health department of the state government, there are 9,514 active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, at present, including the maximum number of 1,390 active cases in Ghaziabad, followed by 1,121 in Noida, 718 in Lucknow and 412 in Kanpur,

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a fresh appeal to the people, asking them to curtail their movement unless absolutely necessary. He has also asked officials to start checking and ensure that people do not move around aimlessly.

Over 33,000 Covid Help Desks have been set up in the state and the Chief Minister has said that the medical examination of inmates of the Child Protection Homes, Women Shelter Homes and Old Age Homes should be done without delay.

The Chief Minister further asked people to wear masks and the fine for not wearing one has been increased to Rs 500 from the earlier Rs 100.

Source: IANS