UP reports 63 COVID deaths, over 4K fresh cases

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 52,160.

By MansoorUpdated: 29th September 2020 5:27 pm IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 5,715, while 4,069 fresh cases took the tally to 3,84,856.

The state reported 4,069 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, he said.

Till now, 3,36,981 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is 85.34 percent.

He also informed that 1.60 lakh tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, and so far over 99 lakh samples in the state have been tested.

