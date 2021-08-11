UP: Right-wing group threatens Muslims working for Hindu shops

The incident came to light when a journalist put out a video on his social media account, where some men are seen conducting a drive to 'check' the shops in the main markets of Muzaffarnagar.

Updated: 11th August 2021
UP: Right-wing groups threaten Muslims working for Hindu shops
The outfit’s general secretary, Manoj Saini, said, “On the pretext of these odd jobs, Muslim youths entice Hindu girls and trap them in love jihad.” (photo- Twitter)

Muzzafarnagar: Activists of a right-wing extremists outfit Kranti Sena on Tuesday told the local businesses and people to not work with Muslims and appealed to people to “not allow Muslim men to apply mehndi on the hands of Hindu women as they indulge in love jihad”.

The incident came to light when Alishan Jafri, a journalist who documents anti-muslim violence in India, put out a video on his social media account, where some men are seen conducting a drive to ‘check’ the shops in the main markets of Muzaffarnagar.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the outfit’s general secretary, Manoj Saini, said, “On the pretext of these odd jobs, Muslim youths entice Hindu girls and trap them in love jihad.”

Rajesh Kashyap, one of the members of the outfit wrote on his social media, “If Muslim men are found working as Mehendi artists on Hariyali Teej (a Hindu Festival), then Kranti Sena would teach them a strong lesson in our style,”

The post was shared by Alishan Jaferi then got noticed by the Muzzafarnagar police who in a reply wrote, “In the above case, the district police is continuously patrolling the markets. Necessary action is being taken against those who disturb peace and communal harmony.”

