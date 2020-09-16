UP schools may remain closed this month: Deputy CM

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 4:00 pm IST
Lucknow, Sep 16 : Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that chances of the partial reopening of schools from September 21 were “very bleak” due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

“It is very unlikely that schools can be allowed to function partially. It is not possible to run schools, even partially, at least, for this month. Safety of the students is a big issue and it cannot be compromised,” Sharma said.

The Centre in the Unlock 4.0 guidelines had issued SOPs (standard operating procedures) for a partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers.

Sources, however, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take a final call on whether schools will reopen this month or not.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, has no such plans to allow partial reopening of schools.

Parents have also been strongly opposed to the idea of sending their children to schools during the pandemic.

