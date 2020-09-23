UP sees 5,234 fresh COVID cases; recoveries cross 3 lakh-mark

Lucknow: With 87 COVID-19 deaths reported from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 5,299, while the total number of people discharged after treatment crossed the 3 lakh-mark in the state.

As many as 5,234 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the infection tally to 3,69,686, officials said.

Of the 87 latest fatalities, Kanpur reported 12 deaths, while 11 patients died in the state capital Lucknow. Six patients died in Gorakhpur, five in Allahabad and three patients each died in Varanasi and Jhansi.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Lucknow reported 825 cases, Allahabad 292 cases, Kanpur 274 cases, Varanasi 266 cases, and Ghaziabad recorded 205 fresh cases.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 3,02,689 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state stands at 81.88 percent, he said, adding that 6,506 people have been discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 61,698, the official said.

Prasad said 1.65 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, adding over 89 lakh samples have so far been tested in the state.

Source: PTI