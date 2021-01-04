UP: Three Muslim men booked in fake ‘love jihad’ case in Bareilly

Bareilly: Another false case of “love-jihad” has come up from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh where three Muslim men were falsely accused of forcibly converting a 24-year old Hindu woman.

The FIR has been expunged after the police found out that the case was “fake” and the men had been “incompletely framed”.

The men were accused of stalking the woman and threatening her to convert her religion and marry one of them. The FIR was lodged by the woman’s maternal uncle.

“According to the complainant, on December 1 last year, when the girl was returning home in Fareedpur, Abrar, along with his cousins Maisur and Irshad, tried to forcibly convert her religion for nikaah,” SSP of Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI.

“But the police have found that the accused were not at the spot on that day. According to the evidence collected by the police, the allegations levelled against the three men by the woman and her maternal uncle were wrong and the matter will be dismissed in accordance with provisions of law,” the SSP said.

The anti-conversion law has been recently passed by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The law has received a significant amount of criticism for being anti-choice. It’s dubbed by critics as being a right wing agenda to further the unproven “love-jihad” theory and for attacking Muslims.

A number of false cases have come to notice where the police have arrested Muslim men and later realised that there was no case of “love-jihad”.