UP to establish 16 new medical colleges: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state government is working on establishing 16 new medical colleges in the state.

“We are working on establishing 16 new medical colleges in the state. Why shouldn’t there be medical colleges in every district of the state?” Adityanath said during winter session of the Assembly on Thursday.

He further said that Uttar Pradesh is on the top position across the country in terms of welfare schemes for people. The Chief Minister also said that the state is on the first position in terms of COVID testing, beds availability and vaccination.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties ahead of the Assembly polls, Adityanath said, “Some said third wave will come in August, some in September…we said we will come back, form our government and stop the third wave of Covid. One thing is certain that many of you (Opposition) will not come back.”

“Instead of reducing the burden on people, previous governments themselves were a burden,” he added.

Slamming the previous government over welfare for poor, Adityanath said, “Before 2017, the farmer used to commit suicide and the poor used to die of hunger inside the state, the government was not ashamed because the government was occupied in its own fun.”

Adityanath informed the Assembly that PPE kits, masks, and sanitizers are now made in Uttar Pradesh. “We are supplying sanitizers to 27 States across the country,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 18 crore vaccine doses so far, the chief minister informed.

“Double ration in a month is being provided to 15 crore people in the State for free,” he noted.

“We provided free ration, free tests, free vaccines, and free medicines. This is what ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ means,” he added.

Adityanath also remarked that the position of the State in terms of the economy rose from number six to number one.

“If the previous governments had not criminalized power for their personal interests, had not mortgaged power to dynasty, then Uttar Pradesh would have been number one in economy,” he said.