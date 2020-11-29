UP to have cold chain space for 1.23L litres of vaccine

Lucknow, Nov 29 : The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a massive exercise to create storage space for the Covid-19 vaccine when it arrives.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to prepare a 1.23 lakh litre cold chain storage capacity in the state by mid-December.

Cold chain spaces are designed to keep Covid-19 vaccines at the recommended temperature from the time of its manufacture till it reaches the target beneficiary.

Officials are hopeful that the state may receive four crore doses of the vaccine in the initial phase and adequate storage space is needed to ensure the vaccines are not rendered ineffective.

Official sources said additional cold chain storage facilities are being created in 26 districts in the state.

Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, and Siddhartha Nagar already have sufficient space for keeping ice-lined refrigerators holding 36,901 litres.

Arrangements in other districts are being made in a phased manner and the entire exercise to build cold chain space of 1,23,205 litres will be completed by December 15

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry has lauded Uttar Pradesh for its proactive role to combat the coronavirus.

