UP: Two men held for abduction, murder of minor girl

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 12th March 2021 8:39 pm IST
Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: Two men were arrested in connection with the recent abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl in Jansath town here on Friday, police said.

According to SHO D K Tyagi, a probe revealed that – construction labourer Afzal and the house owner Dilshad – were involved as prime accused in the case.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that Aliza alias Pari (4) was abducted and later murdered after a rape attempt failed, the SHO added.

Her body was dumped in a septic tank in the under construction house owned by Dilshad. During a search, the body was recovered from the septic tank on March 6.

Police had registered a case against unidentified miscreants at Jansath town on March 5.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 12th March 2021 8:39 pm IST
Back to top button