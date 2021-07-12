UP: Welfare Party of India condemns introduction of proposed population control bill

New Delhi: Welfare Party of India strongly condemned the introduction of the Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill and questioned the intention and timing of the Yogi government.

National President of Welfare Party of India Dr SQR Ilyas strongly condemned the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 suggesting 2 child policy and stringent measures for its violation which will debar people from contesting local body elections, applying to government jobs or receiving any government subsidy.

He said Human resource is a valuable asset to any country and refuted the claim that the human population is a burden on the limited ecological and economic resources and said that there is no dearth of resources in our country to meet the demand but the problem lies in its equitable distribution.

He said the proposed bill in UP is constitutionally and legally questionable. The intention is to create noise before the assembly polls which would sharpen communal polarisation and deepen prejudice & bigotry in society.

Dr Ilyas said the intention of inflaming passions on this divisive issue, is an indication of erosion in Yogi’s popularity and his government because of complete failure in handling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.