UP: Woman kills three-year-old son, attempts suicide

Pratapgarh: Angry with her husband for refusing to take her to her parents’ home on Holi, a woman allegedly stabbed her three-year-old son to death and attempted suicide at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Kesh Kumari, a resident of Pure Baijnath village under the Antu police station area, had a confrontation with her husband Rakesh after he refused to take her to her parents’ home on Holi, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi said.

Early on Monday morning, she stabbed her three-year-old son and attempted suicide by slitting her throat with a knife while Rakesh was sleeping in other part of their under-construction home, the police officer said.

Hearing the child’s scream, their neighbours reached the spot and found him dead while the woman was in a serious condition.

Dwivedi said the family buried the child on Monday without informing police. On getting information, police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further action is being taken, the ASP added.