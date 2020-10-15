Update your space with a work from home station

By IANSlife Features

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANSlife) Work from home is the new normal, but not all of us have the luxury to carve out a private space which makes working from home pleasurable. IKEA’s online store has a collection of furnitures and fixtures which can help you need to transform any nook and cranny into a home office.

Maintaining a special workspace at your home is crucial to recreate the office environment you need to move about efficiently with your tasks.

Read on to see how ergonomic furniture can help you set up a workstation at home:

ALEX (desk)

This unique desk has an aesthetic that will resonate with the organised person inside of you. A clean look that’s easy to like, coupled with a clever design that keeps messy cables out of sight. The back is finished so you can place it in the middle of the room.

ALEX (drawer unit)

Another gem of the ALEX collection, this unit comes with easy to open and smooth sliding drawers. Organise your files, accessories and additional stationary with this unit for your new home office space.

LANGFJALL – ANGFJALL

Is a customisable office chair not only designed for comfort, but also to blend in to your home. Without a doubt, any workspace would be incomplete without a steady and comfortable chair to keep you well poised from dusk till dawn. The gently curved lines accentuated by sewn details are kind to your body and pleasant to look at. This chair also has a tilt and height-adjusting mechanism that’s built to outlast years of ups and downs.

FORSA

This classic style work lamp in steel will brighten up your day at work, especially if you’re working late hours. The arm and shade are adjustable which makes it a great lamp for reading by the desk

EKET

This clever little cube is always ready to lend a hand, whether it is for storing, displaying or emptying your pockets. Using more than one EKET cube you can create your own modular storage solution in a color that pops out or keep it discreet.

